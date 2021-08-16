Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $214.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

