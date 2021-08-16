Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $30.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. 104,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -142.22. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

