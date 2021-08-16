Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

