Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. United Bank increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.47. 224,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

