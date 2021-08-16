Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.00. 262,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

