Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vital Farms stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $712.23 million and a P/E ratio of 93.32.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 133.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 75.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

