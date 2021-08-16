VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 38.7% in July

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $5.96 on Monday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the first quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 618.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

