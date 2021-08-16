VNX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,612.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. VNX has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $18,612.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VNX has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

