Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 386,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,103. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.