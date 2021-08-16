Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

VRM stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

