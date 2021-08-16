Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of VTEX traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,765. Vtex has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.