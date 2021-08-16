Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.75. 36,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,423,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $789.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

