VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 338,897 Shares

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ VYNE remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Monday. 1,853,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,794. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.