Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 3rd

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.77 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.