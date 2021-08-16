Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $151.00. 600,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $423.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

