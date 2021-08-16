Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $149.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

