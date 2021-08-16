Warburg Research Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

