Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 107,679 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

