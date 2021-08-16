We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.39 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.