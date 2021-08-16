We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 6,482 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 80.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.