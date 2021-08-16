We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.74 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

