We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

