We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML opened at $788.96 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $719.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

