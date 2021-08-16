We Are One Seven LLC Invests $1.97 Million in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,637,000 after buying an additional 1,723,799 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,992,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,077,000 after purchasing an additional 881,880 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,797,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $80.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $100.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

