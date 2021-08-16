We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

