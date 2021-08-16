Webflix Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 123.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Webflix Token has a market capitalization of $134,299.15 and $1,321.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

