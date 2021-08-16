WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 36.4% in July

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WBSI opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. WebSafety has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About WebSafety
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.