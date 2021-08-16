WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 36.4% in July

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WBSI opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. WebSafety has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get WebSafety alerts:

About WebSafety

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.