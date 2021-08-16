Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 32,442 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,438,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LBTYK opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $29.38.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
