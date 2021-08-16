Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

