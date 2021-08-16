Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.52 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.