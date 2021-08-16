Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.52 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88.

