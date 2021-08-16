Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

PPIH stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

