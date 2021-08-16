Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

8/14/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

