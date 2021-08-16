West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WJRYY. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.