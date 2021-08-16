Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.