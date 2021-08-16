Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$25,700.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$6.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.