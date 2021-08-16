WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.77 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $674.04 million and $22.77 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00050697 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009749 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,632,910 coins and its circulating supply is 736,632,909 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

