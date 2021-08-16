Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,880 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $281.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.