Whittier Trust Co. Has $14.25 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

