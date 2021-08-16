Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 14,190 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

