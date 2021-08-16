Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CTVA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. 157,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,728. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

