Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,355 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

WMB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 236,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,866. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

