Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

