Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $282.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.88.

WIX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $203.75 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

