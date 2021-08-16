Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $340.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.88.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $203.75 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,806,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

