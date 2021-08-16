WP Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 13,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.56. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

