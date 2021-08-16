Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $416.99 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $621.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $416.99 or 0.00906336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00157707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.79 or 1.00134628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06845014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,211,132 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.