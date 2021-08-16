WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$157.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.94. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

