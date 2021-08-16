WXCOINS 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00 (WXC)

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One WXCOINS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WXCOINS has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. WXCOINS has a total market cap of $1,437.48 and $12.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00135655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00157938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.99 or 1.00022712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.57 or 0.00926528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.94 or 0.06858726 BTC.

WXCOINS Profile

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins. The official website for WXCOINS is wxcoins.org . WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx and its Facebook page is accessible here

