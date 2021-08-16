X-CASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,723.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $55,723.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

