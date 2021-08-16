Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

